Digital learning coaches deployed to Mississippi school districts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced they will deploy digital learning coaches to 62 schools across the state. The coaches are expected to help build the capacity of teachers and administrators to use educational technology to improve student outcomes.

Officials said the coaches are part of the Mississippi Connects initiative, which provides every public-school student in Mississippi with the technology to learn. The selected schools are in the 29 school districts that submitted applications to MDE for digital learning coaching support. According to MDE leaders, schools were selected based on the highest level of need and the expertise and the proximity of coaches.

The coaches will help with the following:

  • MDE’s digital learning coaches will work with school leadership to select a cohort of four to six teachers to receive individualized coaching support throughout the 2021-22 school year.
  • The teachers will receive weekly coaching conferences, classroom observations, collaborative lesson planning, modeling and co-teaching.
  • Coaches also will provide schoolwide support including digital learning planning and professional development.

“Educational technology provides teachers with new opportunities to help students learn and collaborate in innovative ways,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The digital learning coaching program is designed to help teachers effectively use technology to advance student learning.”

Districts Selected for the 2021-22 Digital Learning Coach Program

Columbus Municipal School District
Covington County School District
East Jasper School District
East Tallahatchie School District
Franklin County School District
Greenville Public School District
Hazlehurst City School District
Hollandale School District
Itawamba County
Jackson Public School District
Scott County School District
Laurel School District
Lawrence County School District
Leland School District
Marshall County
Natchez-Adams
Nettleton School District
North Bolivar Consolidated School District
North Tippah Schools
Noxubee County School District
Okolona Municipal School District
Pearl River County School District
Perry County
Pontotoc City School District
Pontotoc County School District
Wayne County School District
West Bolivar Consolidated School District
West Tallahatchie School District
Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District

