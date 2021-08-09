Digital learning coaches deployed to Mississippi school districts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced they will deploy digital learning coaches to 62 schools across the state. The coaches are expected to help build the capacity of teachers and administrators to use educational technology to improve student outcomes.

Officials said the coaches are part of the Mississippi Connects initiative, which provides every public-school student in Mississippi with the technology to learn. The selected schools are in the 29 school districts that submitted applications to MDE for digital learning coaching support. According to MDE leaders, schools were selected based on the highest level of need and the expertise and the proximity of coaches.

The coaches will help with the following:

MDE’s digital learning coaches will work with school leadership to select a cohort of four to six teachers to receive individualized coaching support throughout the 2021-22 school year.

The teachers will receive weekly coaching conferences, classroom observations, collaborative lesson planning, modeling and co-teaching.

Coaches also will provide schoolwide support including digital learning planning and professional development.

“Educational technology provides teachers with new opportunities to help students learn and collaborate in innovative ways,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The digital learning coaching program is designed to help teachers effectively use technology to advance student learning.”

Districts Selected for the 2021-22 Digital Learning Coach Program