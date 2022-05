GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Allegiant Air will offer direct flights from Gulfport to Orlando this summer.

The Sun Herald reported the flight to Orlando is just over an hour, rather than a nine-hour drive. The flights will be offered from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The flights will be available on Saturdays and Wednesdays from May 18 to August 14. Click here to book a flight.