District goes to longer school-year breaks, shorter summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the fall and spring.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees recently voted to set the new schedule for the 2022-23 year, the Commercial Dispatch reported.

Students will have six weeks off in the summer and two weeks off in the fall, winter and spring. Under the current plan, summer break is nine weeks, fall break is three days, winter break is two weeks and spring break is one week.

The school calendar will still have 180 days for students and 187 for teachers.

“This proposed calendar has us starting school about a week earlier than we normally do and going to school a week later than we normally do,” Superintendent Eddie Peasant said. “It also has about a week and a half of intersession days in October and then a week of intersession in March.”

Peasant said the extended breaks give students a chance to catch up if they are struggling in some classes. That would replace the need to retake courses during summer school.