GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A mafia kingpin who ordered the death of a Mississippi judge and his wife asked a federal judge in Hattiesburg to get out of prison on compassionate release.

According to court documents obtained by the Sun Herald, Kirksey McCord Nix, kingpin of the so-called Dixie Mafia, filed a motion in August 2023 to serve the rest of his life sentence on supervised release or probation. Representing himself, the 80-year-old said that inadequate medical care while incarcerated has led to his “substantially deteriorating physical health.”

State Circuit Judge Vincent Sherry allegedly took away money from the mafia’s lawyer, Pete Halat. The money was acquired by an extortion scheme targeting mainly gay men. On September 14, 1987, Sherry and his wife were murdered in their home due to a hit ordered by Nix.

Local authorities worked on the case unsuccessfully for two years. The FBI opened an investigation in 1989. The federal investigation into the Sherry murders lasted eight years. In 1991, Nix was sentenced for fraud and travel in aid of murder for hire.

In the final trial in 1997, Halat was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Nix and the hit man who killed the Sherrys each received life sentences. If released by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, Nix plans to live with his sister in Eufaula, Oklahoma, who is a retired registered nurse.

Nix was an integral part of organized crime rampant on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the 1980s. In 1983, federal authorities designated the entire Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as a criminal enterprise. Pete Halat, convicted in 1997, served as mayor of Biloxi.