JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered $3.8 million for Mississippians in 2021.

MID reported the following data for 2021:

The Division handled 10,867 questions from Mississippians.

The Division and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) recovered $27.9 million in lost life insurance policies for 781 Mississippians.

The MID Investigations Divisions received over 600 complaints and recovered $486,000 for Mississippians.

The division issued one cease and desist order.

The division revoked 15 licenses.

Mid recovered a total of $32.2 million for Mississippians.

MID reported millions of dollars in life insurance benefits go unclaimed by beneficiaries who can’t find their loved ones’ policies or may not know they exist. Click here to search for unclaimed life insurance benefits.