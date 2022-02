JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day, and Mississippi Treasurer David McRae is encouraging Mississippians to check if they’re entitled to unclaimed money or property.

The State Treasury estimated that one in 10 people have unclaimed property. This year, Mississippians no longer have to use a notary to complete the claims process. Everything can be done online.

Click here to find out if you have any unclaimed money.