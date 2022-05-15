JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How well do you think you know Mississippi? Test your knowledge or play with friends and family to see who knows the most about the Magnolia state.

First, how many people do you think live in Mississippi?

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that about 2,949,965 people lived in Mississippi in July 2021.

How large is Mississippi in square miles?

According to History.com, Mississippi makes up 48,432 square miles.

What percent of America’s farm-raised catfish does Mississippi produce?

History.com reports that Mississippi produces 60% of the country’s farm-raised catfish. Also, did you know that Belzoni, Mississippi, is the Catfish Capitol of the World?

What year did Mississippi become a state?

Mississippi gained its statehood on December 10, 1817, according to History.com.

How many military bases and installations are in Mississippi?

Mississippi.gov lists Mississippi’s eight military bases and installations.

What are the three most common last names in Mississippi?

The three most common are Smith, Williams and Johnson, according to Ancestry.com.

Who was the first governor of Mississippi?

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) reports David Holmes, of Pennsylvania, was the first and the fifth governor of Mississippi.

Where was the first territorial capital of Mississippi?

MDAH also reported it was the small town of Washington, about six miles east of Natchez.

As legend has it, where did Blues musician Robert Johnson sell his soul to the Devil?

The National Blues Museum writes it was at the Crossroads, which is Highway 49 and Highway 61.

Speaking of music, where was Elvis Presley born?

Elvis Presley’s Birthplace is in Tupelo.

We won’t bore you with the state flower (The magnolia, but you knew that). Can you guess what the state bird is?

UnitedStatesNow reports the state bird is the mockingbird.

Where did the most deadly tornado in Mississippi history hit?

According to The Weather Channel, the deadliest tornado in Mississippi history struck Natchez on May 7, 1840. The tornado killed 317 people and ranks as the second deadliest tornado in the United States.

While we cover weather, what’s the hottest temperature ever recorded in Mississippi?

The Weather Channel also reported that the hottest recorded temperature ever in Mississippi was 115°.

What surrounds “The Witch’s Grave” at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City?

Visit Mississippi writes that this haunted grave is surrounded by chain links.

How many miles of public roads are in Mississippi?

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) reports Mississippi had 77,477 miles of public roads.

How many major airports are there in Mississippi?

USDOT reports there are 11 major airports in the state.

What defines Mississippi’s western border?

The Mississippi River defines the western border of the state.

What’s the most expensive ZIP code in Mississippi?

Forbes ranks 39110, or Madison, as the most expensive ZIP code in the state.

How many did you get right? Hopefully you learned something new about Mississippi. Make sure to click the links to learn more about each topic.