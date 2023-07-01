JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you like to fish in Mississippi, you’ll want to take part in a special opportunity on July 4th.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced Tuesday, July 4 will be a Free Fishing Day in the state.

Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy fishing without a license on any public water throughout the state. MDWFP officials said residents can take advantage of this opportunity and visit one of Mississippi’s 19 state lakes or 18 state park lakes.

While a license isn’t required to sport fish, permits to fish at a state-owned lake will still be required.