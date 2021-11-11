Dog severely burned in Mississippi needs forever home

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A dog who suffered severe burns after being set on fire has a new place to call home, and it’s no longer the Tunica Humane Society.

After seven months of hospitalization at Mississippi State University, Buddy is finally in a foster home where he is continuing to heal. The skin grafts that were applied to Buddy’s face are still fragile, and he wears an e-collar for protection most of the time.

There is also a small area about an inch wide between his eyes that is being slow in healing. It requires a bandage for protection and must be re-applied every few days.

Buddy (Courtesy: Tunica Humane Society)

The staff at Tunica Human Society is seeking out a permanent family for Buddy and encourages those who are interested to apply here.

If you have any further questions about Buddy and his future needs, contact via email tmke1@aol.com or swrealty1@hotmail.com.