JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29.

The following recipients were awarded a grant:

Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides resources to support state, local, tribal and territorial efforts to respond to illicit substance use and misuse, reduce overdose deaths, promote public safety and support access to prevention, harm-reduction, treatment and recovery services in the community and justice system.

