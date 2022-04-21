JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 21, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to hire Donald Cook, Ed.D., as the executive director of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS).

As MSMS executive director, Cook’s responsibilities will include overseeing all operations, functions and activities at MSMS, including coordinating long- and short-range planning, development and implementation of policies; and providing direction for financial, personnel, academic, admissions and student services matters.

Cook is a 1990 graduate of MSMS’s inaugural class. He received a bachelor’s in psychology/pre-med from Mississippi State University in 1994, a master’s in science education from Mississippi College in 1997 and a doctorate in education from Liberty University in 2018.

The MDE oversees MSMS, a residential public high school located on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi. MSMS provides an accelerated, immersive curriculum for the state’s gifted and talented 11th and 12th grade students. The school’s interim executive director is Rick Smith.

Cook will begin his role as executive director June 1, 2022.