BAY ST. LOUIS (WGNO) — After two Mississippi police officers died in a murder-suicide earlier this week, a fund has been set up to support their families.

The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District has opened a donation account to aid in the funeral costs for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The two were fatally shot while responding to a call for service at the Motel 6 on Highway 90.

Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre confirms this fund will go directly to Robin and Estorffe’s families. Donations are also tax deductible.

How to Donate

SMPDD office

Contributions can be can be mailed or hand-delivered to the following address:

Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS 39503 Makes checks payable to the SMPDD Memo: Fallen Officer Fund



Hancock Whitney banks

The SMPDD has also set up an account with Hancock Whitney bank. Donations can be made at any HW branch and can be made to the account “Southern Mississippi Planning Fallen Officer Fund.”

Donate Online

Visit smpdd.com and click on the Fallen Officer Fund donate button to make your donation via PayPal.