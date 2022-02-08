OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 25th Annual Double Decker Festival will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held April 22-23, 2022, at the historic Courthouse Square in Oxford.

The lineup for the festival has been officially announced:

Friday, April 22, 2022

Brett Young

49 Winchester

The Wilkins Sisters

Saturday, April 23, 2022