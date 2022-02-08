OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 25th Annual Double Decker Festival will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held April 22-23, 2022, at the historic Courthouse Square in Oxford.
The lineup for the festival has been officially announced:
Friday, April 22, 2022
- Brett Young
- 49 Winchester
- The Wilkins Sisters
Saturday, April 23, 2022
- The Revivalists
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Mavis Staples
- Samantha Fish
- Maggie Rose
- Buffalo Nichols
- Happy Landing