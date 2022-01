OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 25th Annual Double Decker Festival will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oxford Eagle reported the festival will be held April 22-23, 2022.

The event will be held around the historic Courthouse Square in Oxford.

According to Double Decker Coordinator Lee Ann Stubbs, about 140 art vendors have already applied to be featured at the festival. The music lineup for the 2022 Double Decker Arts Festival will be announced Thursday, February 3.