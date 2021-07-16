Dr. Mayfield resigns from Mississippi Community College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During its July meeting, the Mississippi Community College Board accepted the resignation of Executive Director Dr. Andrea Mayfield. She has served as executive director since December 1, 2015.

A news release from the board did not say why Mayfield left the job.

She had worked in other roles in community colleges before becoming executive director. In the top job for the 15 two-year colleges, she worked closely with governors to promote workforce training.

The board named Kell Smith as interim-executive director. He’s been with the board since 2008 and currently serves as the director of Communications and Legislative Serices.

The Mississippi Community College Board will begin the search process for a new executive director in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.