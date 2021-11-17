Dr. Staci Turner named Chief Medical Examiner for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced Dr. Staci Turner was hired as the state’s Chief Medical Examiner. She previously served as the interim Chief Medical Examiner. In January 2021, former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughn resigned.

Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Turner served as the Regional Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. She also previously served as the Assistant Medical Examiner at Forensic Medical in Nashville, Tennessee, and as the Medical Examiner for the Southwestern Institute for Forensic Sciences.

In addition to Turner, Dr. Ariane Robison will serve as Deputy Medical Examiner and Kristy Simmons will serve as Director of the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety also announced the appointment of four new Medical Examiner Investigators at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.