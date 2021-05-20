Drawbridge in coastal Mississippi set to reopen this week

The Fort Bayou Bridge on Hwy. 609 through Ocean Springs will be operational again on Thursday, May 20, 2021, the state Department of Transportation announced in a statement. Source: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT)

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A drawbridge in coastal Mississippi is set to reopen this week following a two-month closure for repairs.

The Fort Bayou Bridge on Hwy. 609 through Ocean Springs will be operational again on Thursday, the state Department of Transportation announced in a statement.

All four lanes of the bridge were first closed in early March for a $20 million repair project to rehabilitate and upgrade the structure, the agency said.

During the nine-week closure, crews worked to replace the bridge shafts and repaint the bridge, through additional repairs are ongoing, according to project engineers.

“The bridge is currently operating on a temporary hydraulic system which allows us to reopen it to traffic, but by no means are we through with the project,” project engineer Jason Winders added.

Officials warned drivers to use caution while passing roadside crews and to expect possible overnight closures until the project is complete. It is expected to be complete by late 2021, news outlets reported.