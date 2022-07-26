JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new survey data from AAA found that drivers are making significant changes to cope with record pump prices. Almost two-thirds of drivers have changed or altered ways of their driving habits since march.

Twenty-three percent of adults are making major changes as a way to offset gas prices. Those include combining errands with another person, reducing shopping and dining out, and simply driving less.

“When gas rose to $4.00 a gallon, that is when we started seeing changes in behavior. When gas jumped to $4.50 a gallon, people were making serious changes,” explained Don Redman, a AAA spokesperson.

Around the July 4th holiday, the state average for drivers was $4.50 in Mississippi. While many Americans are adapting their daily habits to make up for higher gas prices, it also affects their future travel plans. Nearly 20% of Americans have postponed taking a vacation this year.

Courtesy: AAA

“Going moderate speeds is always the key, drivers slowing down and following the speed limit is a great way to keep your fuel efficiency good. Many cars come with fuel efficiency switches or buttons we encourage that as well,” said Redman.

Uninflated tires can also be a drag on your fuel efficiency as well. Here are some tips from AAA to help you with the prices at the pump:

Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections in and in between.

Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to “one-stop shops.”

Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%.

Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regular gas is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.

Don’t let your car get below a quarter full, the tank may suck in debris that can be harmful to the engine.

Lightening the load on vehicles and removing access weight can also help with fuel efficiency for drivers.