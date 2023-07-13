JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major marching band performance company begins its summer tour in Mississippi Thursday night.

Drum Corps International‘s first performance of its 2023 Summer Tour begins in Tupelo Thursday night. The performance in Tupelo High School’s Golden Wave Football Stadium begins at 7:30 p.m.

DCI, Marching Music’s Major League™, has produced events for the world’s most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers for over 50 years. DCI’s Summer Tour visits dozens of cities across nearly 40 states. According to DCI, about 400,000 spectators come to around 100 competitive events.

With a vast reach online at DCI.org, through corporate sponsorship, annual broadcast initiatives, and outreach to high school music programs, the organization sounds the message of “excellence in performance and in life” to over 7.2 million young people, ages 13-22 involved in the performing arts across the U.S.

Tickets for Thursday’s event in Tupelo range from $29 to $40. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Drum Corps International will perform in USM’s M.M. Roberts Football Stadium as part of the nonprofit’s storied summer tour on Wednesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.