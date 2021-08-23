East Central Community College distributes more than $6M in funds to students

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – In the last six academic terms, leaders at East Central Community College (ECC) in Decatur have distributed more than $6 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds directly to its students.

The funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) stimulus packages passed by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide some relief from the economic fallout related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus funds were available to all enrolled students each term, including full-time, part-time, online, and dual credit students. However, priority was given to domestic students and those with demonstrated financial need based on Pell Grant awarded.

“For nearly 100 years, East Central Community College has had the best interests of its students in mind,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “This is especially evident in how the college is choosing to distribute the federal funds we are receiving during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

He continued, “ECCC will continue to explore appropriate options for federal funding to positively impact our current and future students on their educational journey with us during these challenging times.”