East Central Community College plans for normal operations in Fall 2021

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with East Central Community College (ECCC) in Decatur announced a return to normal operations beginning with the Fall 2021 semester. This includes a full schedule of traditional in-person classes, open facilities, enhanced student engagement opportunities, and full capacity at on-campus events.

The return to normal operations also applies to the college’s centers in Philadelphia, Choctaw, Louisville, Forest, and Carthage.

While masks will no longer be required in classrooms and buildings beginning with the Fall 2021 Semester, those who wish to wear a mask are encouraged to do so. ECCC will continue to provide enhanced sanitation of classrooms and common areas, as well as increase the already abundant amount of hand sanitizing stations in all areas of campus.

Those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to do so, and the college will hold free vaccination clinics on campus during the fall for interested students and staff.

Important Fall 2021 dates at ECCC can be found online at www.eccc.edu.