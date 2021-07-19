East Central Community College to limit overnight access to campus

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with East Central Community College (ECCC) in Decatur announced several changes to limit the amount of off-campus vehicle traffic overnight and to improve security.

According to leaders, access gates will be installed at both ends of 10th Street that runs through the center of campus. The Town of Decatur recently deeded to the college 10th Street from North 5th Avenue to North 8th Avenue that runs between the academic buildings on the south campus and the athletics facilities on the north campus.

Officials said access gates will also be installed at the north end of Warrior Drive at the campus entrance from Highway 15 and near the ECCC Tennis Complex, and on the south end of North 7th Street between Todd Hall (men’s residence facility) and Davis Hall (science facility) near one of the two campus entrances from Broad Street.

The gates will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly and on extended school holidays. The only entrance to campus during those times will be off Broad Street at North 6th Avenue between the President’s Home and the Arno Vincent Administration Building. ECCC campus police will monitor that entrance and also be available to open all other gates in an emergency situation.

Gates will remain open later on nights when the college is hosting public athletics, fine arts, and other events and activities. The changes will be implemented prior to the start of the Fall 2021 semester on Monday, Aug. 16.