JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board announced the winners of the 2022 Easter Coloring Contest.
The contest was held during Easter activities at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. A total of 75 Mississippi students ages four to nine participated. The winners of each division received a $50 gift.
The winner of the 4-5 age division was Jonah McArthur of Hattiesburg. The winner of the 6-7 age division was Karlee Hardges of Shannon. The winner of the 8-9 age division was Quinn Minor of Florence.
Artwork submitted for the contest will be displayed at the Mississippi Farmers Market at 929 High Street in Jackson for National Egg Month throughout May.