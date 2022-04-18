JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board announced the winners of the 2022 Easter Coloring Contest.

The contest was held during Easter activities at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. A total of 75 Mississippi students ages four to nine participated. The winners of each division received a $50 gift.

The winner of the 4-5 age division was Jonah McArthur of Hattiesburg. The winner of the 6-7 age division was Karlee Hardges of Shannon. The winner of the 8-9 age division was Quinn Minor of Florence.

From left to right: McArthur’s work, Hardges’ work and Minor’s work, (Courtesy: Mississippi Egg Marketing Board).

Artwork submitted for the contest will be displayed at the Mississippi Farmers Market at 929 High Street in Jackson for National Egg Month throughout May.