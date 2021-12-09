ECCC announces five new, annual scholarships

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College (ECCC) leaders announced that the school will be offering five new, annual scholarships.

The new scholarships are:

Frank M. Cross Endowed Scholarship : This scholarship was established by Charles and Paula Waggoner of Starkville in honor of late chemistry instructor, Frank M Cross. This scholarship will be awarded to a sophomore science major, with preference given to chemistry.

Students can apply by submitting an application for admission on the school’s website. Once approved by the Admissions Office, students can apply by logging into their myEC account.