DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV )- The Twin Districts Workforce Development Area summer application period at East Central Community College (ECCC) will be April 20 through May 5, 2022.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) has made funding available through Individual Training Accounts for qualified applicants for specific Career & Technical Education and Nursing courses.

Eligible programs at ECCC include Automotive Technology, Business & Office Systems Technology, Carpentry Technology, Electrical Technology, Precision Machining & Manufacturing Technology, Welding Technology, Associate Degree Nursing (RN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing Transition Program, and Practical Nursing (PN).

Those residing in Leake, Neshoba, Newton, or Scott counties may contact Shavonn Pruitt, WIOA Case Manager, at spruitt@eccc.edu; the Forest WIN Job Center Office at 601-469-2851, or the ECCC Campus Office at 601-653-6404.