ECCC applications open for In-District Tuition Scholarship

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College (ECCC) has opened applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to students who do not receive or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on availability, the scholarship is given to students who either live in or attend high school in Leake County, Neshoba County, Newton County, Scott County and Winston County.

Students can submit an application by clicking on “Apply Now” located at the top of the college’s website. Once the application is processed by the Admissions Office, students can apply for scholarships by logging into myEC and clicking on the “Future-Student” tab and then the “Scholarships” tab.

The deadline for priority applications is June 30, 2022. Contact ECCC Student Services at (601)-635-6205 or go2ec@eccc.edu for more information about the scholarship.