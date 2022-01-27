DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College’s (ECCC) Business, Education, & Healthcare Career Expo will return in 2022 after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The Career Expo will take place Tuesday, March 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the Decatur campus.

According to ECCC’s Career & Technical Education division, the expo will provide career and educational opportunities from more than 70 exhibitors from business, education, finance, armed services, and healthcare organizations to students and community members.

Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.