DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – The East Central Community College (ECCC) Encore Players will present Sweeney Todd at 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 24-26, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door or can be reserved by calling 601-635-6424. Ticket reservations can also be made on the Facebook page: facebook.com/ECEncore. Due to the nature of this musical (violence), it is recommended for those 12 and older.

Cast members include Malachi Beasley (Sweeney Todd) of Walnut Grove, Jaedyn Jefferson (Mrs. Lovett) of Flowood, Trenton Kirkland (Anthony) of Philadelphia, Alexis Guthrie (Johanna) of Forest, Joe Morrow (Tobias) of Meridian, Clint Brown (Judge Turpin) of Meridian, Brodie Denson (Beadle) of Conehatta, Madison Fowler (Beggar Woman) of Enterprise, Lucus Orndorff (Pirelli) of Meridian, and Marin Price (Young Johanna/Little Girl) of Decatur.

Ensemble members include Molly Cliburn of Union (also an understudy for Mrs. Lovett), Jaylan Clay of Union, Tanner Joy of Louisville, Sierra Mallory of Philadelphia, and Casey Pastor of Forest.

Memory dancers include Eden Smith of Quitman, Caitlyn Newsom of Newton, Anslee Calhoun of Lake, Eleas Price of Hickory, Taylor Garrison of Decatur, and Ashley Smith of Newton.