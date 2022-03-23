PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The East Central Community College (ECCC) Warrior Golf Classic will be held on May 13 at the Oaks Course of the Dancing Rabbit Golf.

The golf classic is a fundraiser for student scholarships and is sponsored by the ECCC Alumni association.

Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a four-person scramble to follow at 9:00 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with lunch and an awards ceremony at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Online registration and additional tournament details can be found at www.eccc.edu/warrior-golf-classic.

Proceeds from the annual tournament support the scholarship program at ECCC in Decatur.