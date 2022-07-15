DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV)- East Central Community College (ECCC) named Cody Spence as its new Director of Career and Technical Education.

Spence assumed the role on Friday, July 1. He is responsible for the leadership of the college’s Career and Technical Education programs, including on the Decatur campus and those offered in the college’s five-county district.

Since 2016, Spence has been serving as a Workforce Coordinator at ECCC. Prior to that, he was a TAACCCT (Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training) Navigator at ECCC. He also has worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services in Pearl.

He received an associate degree from ECCC, a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Kentucky.

The ECCC alumnus and Philadelphia resident replaces Wayne Eason, who recently retired after 19 years at the college.