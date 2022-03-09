DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College (ECCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 8 to celebrate the opening of the new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall.

The 11,000-square-foot facility will serve as a a practice hall for the school’s Wall O’ Sound Marching Band. The facility also includes music practice studios, music teaching studios, instrument storage and office space.

The band hall was named in memory of Tom Carson. He attended ECCC for two years, then worked for the school for 30 years. He served as director of bands, music instructor and Fine Arts Division chair for three years. One of his goals was to build a new band hall. Carson died on May 6, 2013 at 57-years-old.

Following the ceremony, guests were given a tour of the facility. They also had to opportunity to watch performances by current and 1983-84 members of the school’s Collegians rock and roll band and by the current Jazz Band.