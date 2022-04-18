DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – Kids’ College is set to return at East Central Community College (ECCC) in June 2022.

Kids can learn about art, robotics, jewelry-making, baking, theater, cheer and more. The program offers daily activities for kids ages six through twelve.

The cost of each class is $50, and each participant receives a free Kids’ College t-shirt. The program will be held from June 13 to 17 on the Decatur campus.

Registration opens on Monday, April 25. The deadline to register is Friday, May 20. Classes will also become nonrefundable on May 20. Click here to register.