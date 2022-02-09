DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College (ECCC) will host legacy fundraiser “Gladly Would They Teach, Gladly They Would Learn” in honor of late educators Ovid and Carol Vickers.

Ovid began his career at ECCC at 24-years-old and later served as chair of the English Department. He was a teacher, poet, newspaper columnist, public speaker, playwright, folklorist and antique collector. He died on March 31, 2020.

Carol was a well-known quilter and author who taught English at Decatur public schools. She joined ECCC as an instructor in 1983 and served until her retirement in 1992. She died on August 19, 2020.

The fundraiser will start at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1. It will be held in the Brackeen-Wood Physical Education Building. Lunch will be served followed by a special program.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased here. Sponsorship tables are $1,000 and seat six people. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Proceeds will go toward renovations of the Founders Gymnasium on campus.