JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal duck stamp is partially going digital after President Joe Biden signed legislation proposed by Senator John Boozeman (R-Ark.) into law.

The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 modifies provisions regarding the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly referred to as the duck stamp. Most notably, it allows hunters to start hunting sooner by allowing them to use the electronic stamp, rather than waiting for the physical stamp to arrive before hunting. This electronic certificate is unique to the purchaser and is valid as a Federal Duck Stamp across the nation for up to 45 days from the date of purchase.

The act does not make physical duck stamps obsolete, or even optional to use. The law will not even impact the current hunting season. Instead, the law will allow hunters to immediately hunt fowl instead of having to wait for a physical stamp to come in. Within that 45-day time frame, a physical duck stamp will be mailed to purchasers of the electronic stamp. As soon as hunters receive their physical stamp, they must sign it and use it for hunting. The E-Stamp certification is no longer valid once they receive their physical stamp.

The electronic stamp certificate may be printed out or downloaded onto one’s mobile device. It must carried on their person while hunting waterfowl.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks, waterfowl hunters between 16 and 65 years of age in Mississippi must have the following licenses on them while hunting:

A small game hunting license (Sportsman or All-game licenses are also valid) Mississippi waterfowl stamp (electronic or physical) Federal waterfowl stamp (electronic or physical) Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification

States in the Mississippi Flyway can set their regular duck season any time between the Saturday nearest September 24 and the last Sunday in January. In Mississippi, duck season ends on January 31. For more information about Mississippi’s Migratory Game Bird Season, click here.