JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In January, Entergy Mississippi partnered with the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi to launch the my529 Kids to College program for the state of Mississippi.

According to officials, the program is designed to help families with children 16 and younger sign up for free college savings accounts. Eligible families will receive a $50 match from Entergy in the account. These savings accounts are intended to allow young people to use the funds for higher education once they have turned 18.

Officials said the savings accounts are designed specifically for postsecondary education. They allow families to save for two- or four-year college, trade school, or technical school.

Families may sign up for a Kids to College account for any child under age 16. Eligibility requirements to qualify for Entergy’s $50 match include:

Must be an Entergy customer.

Families must meet annual income thresholds of either $52,000 for single parent or guardian households or $60,000 for dual-earner households.

The child savings account must reach a $50 balance to receive the matching funds.

The program is made possible thanks to an endowment fund created in honor of Entergy’s late Chairman and CEO, J. Wayne Leonard.

