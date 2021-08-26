Elkay Manufacturing locating distribution center in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) – Elkay Manufacturing, which is a plumbing and water delivery products manufacturer, will locate distribution operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $3.22 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

Elkay Manufacturing will locate its new Southeast U.S. distribution center in Olive Branch’s Scannell Logistics Park. The company chose the location so it could better service the southeastern market.

Governor Tate Reeves said, “I am proud to welcome Elkay Manufacturing as the newest business partner to the state of Mississippi. Not only will the company’s prime DeSoto County location ensure products are quickly and efficiently delivered to its customers throughout the Southeast, but the skilled workers found in the area will play a key role in the company’s long-lasting success in our state, just as they have with the other numerous industry leaders that call DeSoto County home.”

“We are humbled, proud, and grateful for the trust the state, county, and the city have placed in us and are thrilled to play a part in the region’s continued success and future expansion. All the infrastructure aspects that attracted us to the area in the first place are within easy reach of Olive Branch. Elkay’s first-ever Logistics Center in this area is well served by one of the most robust logistics infrastructures in the U.S., and its location will allow us to reach large population centers within two days’, said, Ken Blazer, Elkay Director of Global Logistics

Elkay Manufacturing expects to begin operations in Olive Branch in September and plans to fill the 25 new jobs over the next two years.