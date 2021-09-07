Ellen Daniels named exec. director of Mississippi Book Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Book Festival Board of Directors named Ellen Daniels as the new executive director. She has served as the book festival’s literary director for the last two and a half years.

Daniels succeeds Holly Lange, who has stepped down after seven years as head of the organization.

“Holly Lange has provided extraordinary leadership for the book festival,” remarked Board President Jere Nash. “Over the seven years she served as executive director, attendance increased 170 percent and more than 700 authors from all over the country have attended one or more of the festivals.”

“I am honored to continue the celebration of books through this important and necessary cultural event. Over the past seven years, the Mississippi Book Festival has become one of the crown jewels of literary events in our state. I look forward to honoring and growing that tradition for the citizens of Mississippi and book lovers across the country,” said Daniels.

While the in-person festival was cancelled earlier this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns, many of the official author panels are being recorded and will be presented on the website near the beginning of October 2021.