Elvis enthusiast to head Presley foundation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — An Elvis Presley enthusiast who has helped promote the late singer’s ties to his Mississippi hometown will take over as head of a memorial foundation in Tupelo.

Roy Turner was named executive director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation, which oversees the Presley birthplace site, news outlets reported Monday.

Turner wrote a companion booklet to the 2007 DVD release, “Tupelo’s Own Elvis Presley,” which was a concert film documenting Presley’s 1956 performances at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show in Tupelo. Turner was also had a guiding hand in the writing of the 2004 biography “Elvis and Gladys” by Elaine Dundy, which details the life of Presley’s mother and her relationship to the superstar.

In 2006, Turner joined Jim Palmer as an executive director and producer of the film “Homecoming: Tupelo Welcomes Elvis,” which was later sold the concept of the show to the A&E Biography Channel.

Turner will replace Dick Guyton, who will retire in January after about two decades.