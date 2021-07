TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced the Elvis Presley Lake has been closed to public access.

Crews began draining the lake in June 2021 for a lake renovation project. Leaders said the lake will be filled and restocked with bass, bream, crappie and catfish.

The following lakes in the area are open to fishermen: Lake Lamar Bruce, Lake Monroe, Trace State Park and Tombigbee State Park.