LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – East Mississippi Community College will host the 10th Annual Intercollegiate Rode March 17-19.

The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. each day at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, and children five and under are admitted free. Events include bareback riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, goat tying, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.