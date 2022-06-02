LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A corrections officer at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility (EMCF) has been accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the prison.

The Meridian Star reported Jashati A. Alford, 26, was arrested on Saturday. Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said they were notified by EMCF staff after they observed suspicious activity.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Alford tried to smuggle about five pounds of marijuana into the prison.

Alford was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail, and her bond was set at $50,000. She posted bond on Saturday.