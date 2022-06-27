VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins, of Hattiesburg, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022. She was selected from a field of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi Competition held in Vicksburg.

Perkins will represent the state in the Miss America pageant, which is the largest scholarship organization for women in the world. More than $100,000 in college scholarships were awarded during Saturday’s June 25 Annual Miss Mississippi Competition.

Courtesy: Miss Mississippi Scholarship Organization

Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge of Vicksburg was named 1st runner-up.