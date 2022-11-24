MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee is accused of stealing from United Furniture in Monroe County after the company laid off about 2,700 ahead of Thanksgiving.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said a 911 caller reported the removal of furniture from a United Furniture tractor-trailer that seemed suspicious around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

Deputies found the furniture truck not far from where the call originated. Several pieces of furniture were also recovered from a nearby parking lot. MCSO officials said employee Audrey Garth, 37, was the driver of the truck. He was charged with grand larceny.

This comes after the furniture company sent a memo to its employees on Tuesday, instructing them not to report to work. Nearly 2,700 employees were laid off days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to investigators, more arrests may be made in the case.