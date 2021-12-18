Empower Mississippi seeking new charter school founders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Empower Mississippi leaders are searching for new charter school founders throughout Mississippi.

The organization launched Embark, a project that leaders said will double the number of charter schools in the state by 2025. Right now, Mississippi is home to seven charter schools.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, families have shown an increased interest in small, individualized schools, according to Empower Mississippi leaders.

The Embark initiative was created to find new school founders, guide the founders through the start-up process and invest in “promising school ideals.”

