UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered Child Alert for Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn has been canceled. Both children have been found safe.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 4-year-old Marlie Vaughn, of Columbus.

Cylis Vaughn has blue eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest.

Marlie Vaughn has blue eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with an animal print on it.

The vehicle being used is a 2010 blue Chevrolet Malibu. It was last seen traveling west on Alabama Street near Wendy’s.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn or the vehicle, call the Columbus Police Department at (662) 244-3500.