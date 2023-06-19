TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Roman Tindell, of Charleston.

Tindell is described as five feet six inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to MBI, Tindell was last seen wearing a red shirt, ball cap, and blueish shorts and carrying a black bag.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office at 662-647-5511.