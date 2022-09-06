TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Tunica girl.

According to MBI, Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica around 7:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.

Jackson is described as five-foot-six inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes.

Family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.