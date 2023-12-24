SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Missing/Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a six-month-old in Mississippi.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Paeince Barnes, of Gulfport, was last seen on Saturday, December 23 just after 7:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 49 South in Simpson County.

Barnes may be accompanied by James Henry Johnson, 55. He is six feet four inches tall, weighs 282 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Agents said Barnes and Johnson are believed to be in a 2007 blue Lexus EX bearing the Mississippi tag HAZ7823.

Paeince Barnes (Courtesy: MBI)

James Henry Johnson (Courtesy: MBI)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366 or 911.