SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for one-year-old Nathanuel Sumner, Jr., of Ruleville.

He is described as three feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Sumner was last seen wearing camouflage jogging pants, a beige t-shirt, and black Nike boots on Tuesday, May 23 around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Oak Avenue in Sunflower County.

Investigators said Sumner is being accompanied by Cayla Ross, 28. She is described as five feet nine inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nathanuel Sumner, Jr. (Courtesy: MBI)

Cayla Ross (Courtesy: MBI)

The two are believed to be in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with an unknown tag traveling south on U.S. 49.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sumner and Ross, contact the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office at 662-887-2121 or 911.