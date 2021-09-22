Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy

UPDATE:

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Henton Kenneth Dean has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill in Lauderdale County.

He’s described as three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dean was last seen Tuesday, September 21, around 6:02 p.m. in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts, and no shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Henton Kenneth Dean, contact Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at (601) 482-9806.